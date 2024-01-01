Menu
No Accidents Local Bought And Serviced Here! Vision Package - 360° Surround View Camera - Retractable Rear-view Mirrors - Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors - Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert - Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear Convenience Package - Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control - HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener - Power Rear Headrests - Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror) - Power Folding Rear Seats Climate Package with HUD - Heated Wiper Blades - Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD) - Heated Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Sim Card - Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System

2018 Volvo XC60

94,037 KM

Details Description Features

$36,899

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volvo XC60

Inscription Bowers | HUD | New Brakes

2018 Volvo XC60

Inscription Bowers | HUD | New Brakes

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$36,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,037KM
VIN YV4A22RL1J1003537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Blond
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5JVT7
  • Mileage 94,037 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents Local Bought And Serviced Here!
Vision Package
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear

Convenience Package
- Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Power Rear Headrests
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Power Folding Rear Seats

Climate Package with HUD
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel

- Sim Card
- Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
TOURING SUSPENSION
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Engine: 2.0L 16V DI I4 Turbocharged/Supercharged
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,490 kgs
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Geartronic -inc: start/stop and adaptive shift
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 20" Inscription 8-Spoke Diamond Cut Alloy -inc: Black
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
TIRES: 255/45R20 AS
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Mobile hotspot internet access
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Heated/Ventilated Comfort Front Bucket Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory, power adjustable side support and cushion extension and 4-way power lumbar support
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Genuine wood console insert

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Heated/Ventilated Comfort Front Bucket Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory
power adjustable side support and cushion extension and 4-way power lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$36,899

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2018 Volvo XC60