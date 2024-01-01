Menu
2018 Volvo XC60

105,375 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volvo XC60

Momentum Climate | Vision

12005275

2018 Volvo XC60

Momentum Climate | Vision

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,375KM
VIN YV4A22RKXJ1051674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour AMBER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5WJ81
  • Mileage 105,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't let the mileage fool you on this one. All highway miles!
Convenience Package
- Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Power Rear Headrests
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Power Folding Rear Seats

Climate Package
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel

Vision Package
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear

- Trailer Hitch
- Sim Card
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Mobile hotspot internet access
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Safety

PERIMETER ALARM
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2018 Volvo XC60