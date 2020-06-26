Menu
$39,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2018 Volvo XC60

Momentum *Lease Return Has Arrived*

Location

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale Price

$39,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,265KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5292818
  • Stock #: F377K6
  • VIN: YV4102RK3J1074896
Exterior Colour
Onyx Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

And while we are processing for safety and detailing we have activated with a few pictures. Clean Car Fax! Great options! Ask about the Certified Program with low finance rates!
Heads up display-panoramic roof-satellite radio-lane departure warning-12 inch display-360 degree camera-heated front seats and so much more!
Sharp SUV, this is the new style that came out in 2018 and is super popular!
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

