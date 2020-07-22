Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volvo XC60

16,914 KM

Details Description Features

$48,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2018 Volvo XC60

2018 Volvo XC60

Inscription *Please Call Quickly*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volvo XC60

Inscription *Please Call Quickly*

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

  1. 5519451
  2. 5519451
  3. 5519451
  4. 5519451
  5. 5519451
  6. 5519451
  7. 5519451
  8. 5519451
  9. 5519451
  10. 5519451
  11. 5519451
  12. 5519451
  13. 5519451
  14. 5519451
  15. 5519451
  16. 5519451
  17. 5519451
  18. 5519451
  19. 5519451
  20. 5519451
  21. 5519451
  22. 5519451
  23. 5519451
  24. 5519451
  25. 5519451
  26. 5519451
  27. 5519451
  28. 5519451
  29. 5519451
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$48,991

+ taxes & licensing

16,914KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5519451
  • Stock #: F38W87
  • VIN: YV4A22RL0J1107937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F38W87
  • Mileage 16,914 KM

Vehicle Description

The last T6 Inscription lasted about....three days. This local lease return is our only pre owned XC60 in this trim level and it is awesome. Balance of warranty and ask about Certified Option.
With the Bowers and Wilkins Premium Sound System. Climate Package with Heads Up Display. Convenience Package. Vision Package.
What all those packages mean is this XC60 is loaded with practically everything. The legendary Volvo style and safety record is included for free.
And remember that only a real Volvo dealer can sell the Certified Option. And the perks of valet service and loaner/rentals that go along with that. Ask us for the details.
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

woodgrain trim
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seat(s)-Cooled Front
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2017 Volvo XC60 T6 D...
 35,242 KM
$34,991 + tax & lic
2015 Lincoln MKC AWD...
 57,010 KM
$22,991 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover LR4 ...
 93,466 KM
$39,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory