2018 Volvo XC60

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
The last T6 Inscription lasted about....three days. This local lease return is our only pre owned XC60 in this trim level and it is awesome. Balance of warranty and ask about Certified Option.
With the Bowers and Wilkins Premium Sound System. Climate Package with Heads Up Display. Convenience Package. Vision Package.
What all those packages mean is this XC60 is loaded with practically everything. The legendary Volvo style and safety record is included for free.
And remember that only a real Volvo dealer can sell the Certified Option. And the perks of valet service and loaner/rentals that go along with that. Ask us for the details.
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:
3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
