2018 Volvo XC60

29,028 KM

Details Description Features

$48,991

+ tax & licensing
$48,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2018 Volvo XC60

2018 Volvo XC60

Inscription Last 2 Sold Under 5 days

2018 Volvo XC60

Inscription Last 2 Sold Under 5 days

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale Price

$48,991

+ taxes & licensing

29,028KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5678991
  • Stock #: F3AVVW
  • VIN: YV4A22RL6J1015036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3AVVW
  • Mileage 29,028 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Lease Return. Clean Car Fax. Last one lasted 5 days on the lot. The one before that a few days. These sell fast! Ask about the optional Certified Pre Owned Program with low finance rates and warranty that will amaze.
Features include:
* Navigation
* Panoramic Roof
* 360 Degree Camera
* Intellisafe Surround
* Heated Front and Rear Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Windshield/Washer Nozzles
* Keyless Entry and Proximity Key

And so much more!
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
remote start
Rain sensor wipers
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wood Trim Interior
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Mobile hotspot internet access
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Wheels: 20" Inscription 8-Spoke Diamond Cut Alloy -inc: Black

