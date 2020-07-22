2018 Volvo XC60

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-8030
+ taxes & licensing
Local Lease Return. Clean Car Fax. Last one lasted 5 days on the lot. The one before that a few days. These sell fast! Ask about the optional Certified Pre Owned Program with low finance rates and warranty that will amaze.
Features include:
* Navigation
* Panoramic Roof
* 360 Degree Camera
* Intellisafe Surround
* Heated Front and Rear Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Windshield/Washer Nozzles
* Keyless Entry and Proximity Key
And so much more!
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:
3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8