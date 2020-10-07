Menu
2018 Volvo XC60

73,412 KM

$41,991

+ tax & licensing
$41,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2018 Volvo XC60

2018 Volvo XC60

Momentum *FREE WINTER TIRES*

2018 Volvo XC60

Momentum *FREE WINTER TIRES*

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale Price

$41,991

+ taxes & licensing

73,412KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6164190
  • Stock #: F3N571
  • VIN: YV4A22RK8J1037739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3N571
  • Mileage 73,412 KM

Vehicle Description

We added new tires. We added new front and rear brakes. Local lease return. And of course our only one so not likely to last long, they never do when there is only one.
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover/Volvo purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Winter is here, this XC60 says bring it. Features include heated front and rear seats. Heated steering wheel. Heated windshield and washers. 360 degree camera. Blind spot information system. 19 inch alloy wheels. And so much more.

Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
rear window defogger
Floor mats
Telematics
Headlights-Automatic
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Roof-Sun/Moon
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Tire-Temporary Spare
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Windows-Deep Tinted
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Mobile hotspot internet access
Parking Aid Sensor
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Wipers-Rain Sensing
Roof-Generic-Sun/Moon
Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals
Roof-Dual Moon

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

