2018 Volvo XC60

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Brake Assist Child safety rear door locks Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows rear window defogger Convenience Floor mats

Additional Features Telematics Headlights-Automatic Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Brakes-ABS Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Roof-Sun/Moon Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Steering-Power Tire-Temporary Spare Wipers-Intermittent Air Bag-Side Body-Front Windows-Deep Tinted Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Mobile hotspot internet access Parking Aid Sensor Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Wipers-Rain Sensing Roof-Generic-Sun/Moon Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals Roof-Dual Moon

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.