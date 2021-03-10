Menu
2018 Volvo XC60

45,479 KM

Details Description Features

$44,998

+ tax & licensing
$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

2018 Volvo XC60

2018 Volvo XC60

T5 Momentum Vision and Convenience

2018 Volvo XC60

T5 Momentum Vision and Convenience

Location

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

45,479KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6786071
  • Stock #: F3UDYW
  • VIN: YV4102RK1J1059846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3UDYW
  • Mileage 45,479 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! One Owner!
Vision Package
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- 360° Surround View Camera

Convenience Package
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Power Rear Headrests
- Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- Power Folding Rear Seats
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Mobile hotspot internet access
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Volvo

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

