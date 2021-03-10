2018 Volvo XC60

$51,979 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 9 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 6804269

6804269 Stock #: F3VCJK

F3VCJK VIN: YV4A22RL8J1116689

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Denim Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Blond

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F3VCJK

Mileage 35,975 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Mobile hotspot internet access Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Wheels: 20" Inscription 8-Spoke Diamond Cut Alloy -inc: Black

