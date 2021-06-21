Menu
2018 Volvo XC60

50,237 KM

Details Description Features

$44,887

+ tax & licensing
$44,887

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2018 Volvo XC60

2018 Volvo XC60

Momentum

2018 Volvo XC60

Momentum

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$44,887

+ taxes & licensing

50,237KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7357871
  • Stock #: F43TY2
  • VIN: YV4A22RK3J1100388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,237 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Iced White on Charcoal Local Lease Return! Come see it for yourself today!
Climate Package
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Wiper Blades
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Mobile hotspot internet access
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-XXXX

204-452-0756

