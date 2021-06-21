Menu
2018 Volvo XC60

69,701 KM

$42,879

+ tax & licensing
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
Momentum Momentum! Hitch!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

69,701KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7362821
  • Stock #: F443GJ
  • VIN: YV4102RK3J1074896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F443GJ
  • Mileage 69,701 KM

Vehicle Description

Not many features this vehicle DOESN'T have! Mostly highway miles on this beautiful XC60. The past owners loved to travel within Canada!
Momentum Plus Package
- Interior High-Level Illumination
- Headlight Washers
- 4-zone Electronic Climate Control + Cooled Glovebox
- 12.3" Driver Display
- Full-LED Active High Beam Headlights w/ Active Bending Lights
- Keyless Drive w/ Handsfree Tail Gate Opening

Convenience Package
- Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- Power Folding Rear Seats
- Power Rear Headrests
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener

Climate Package with HUD
- Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel

Sport Package
- Mechanical Cushion Extension, Driver & Passenger Seat
- Sport Chassis
- Paddle Shifters
- Charcoal Lthr Contour Seats w/ Charcoal Interior
- Sport Steering Wheel
- Charcoal Headliner

Vision Package
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- 19" 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel (235/55 R19)
- Sim Card
- Protection Package
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Sunroof
remote start
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Mobile hotspot internet access
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

