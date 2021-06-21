2018 Volvo XC60

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-0756
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-0756
+ taxes & licensing
Not many features this vehicle DOESN'T have! Mostly highway miles on this beautiful XC60. The past owners loved to travel within Canada!
Momentum Plus Package
- Interior High-Level Illumination
- Headlight Washers
- 4-zone Electronic Climate Control + Cooled Glovebox
- 12.3" Driver Display
- Full-LED Active High Beam Headlights w/ Active Bending Lights
- Keyless Drive w/ Handsfree Tail Gate Opening
Convenience Package
- Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- Power Folding Rear Seats
- Power Rear Headrests
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
Climate Package with HUD
- Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
Sport Package
- Mechanical Cushion Extension, Driver & Passenger Seat
- Sport Chassis
- Paddle Shifters
- Charcoal Lthr Contour Seats w/ Charcoal Interior
- Sport Steering Wheel
- Charcoal Headliner
Vision Package
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- 19" 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel (235/55 R19)
- Sim Card
- Protection Package
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8