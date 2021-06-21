Menu
2018 Volvo XC60

35,021 KM

Details

$46,888

+ tax & licensing
$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
Momentum Climate and Vision Package!

Location

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

35,021KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7441835
  • Stock #: F441NA
  • VIN: YV4A22RK0J1100347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,021 KM

Vehicle Description

Super nice lease return!
Vision Package
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors

Convenience Package
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Power Folding Rear Seats
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Power Rear Headrests
- Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control

Climate Package
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Heated Steering Wheel
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Mobile hotspot internet access
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

