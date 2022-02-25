2018 Volvo XC60

$46,887 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 6 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8354895

8354895 Stock #: F4D7FX

F4D7FX VIN: YV4A22RM9J1066992

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal White Pearl Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 66,662 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive 180 Amp Alternator Sport tuned suspension Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 71 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering 70-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 3.33 Axle Ratio Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs Engine: 2.0L 16V DI I4 Turbocharged/Supercharged Full-Time All-Wheel GVWR: 2,490 kgs Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Geartronic -inc: start/stop and adaptive shift Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Rocker Panel Extensions Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Metal-Look Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Security System tilt steering rear window defogger Tire Pressure Monitor HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Mobile hotspot internet access Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents Sport Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts 10-Way Driver Seat 10-Way Passenger Seat Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Heated Front R-Design Sport Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver seat memory, mechanical cushion extension and 4-way power lumbar support Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Parking Sensors Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Side impact beams CITY SAFETY Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission

