2018 Volvo XC60

66,662 KM

$46,887

+ tax & licensing
$46,887

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2018 Volvo XC60

2018 Volvo XC60

R-Design Vision and Convenience!

2018 Volvo XC60

R-Design Vision and Convenience!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$46,887

+ taxes & licensing

66,662KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8354895
  Stock #: F4D7FX
  VIN: YV4A22RM9J1066992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,662 KM

Vehicle Description

Vision Package
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear

Convenience Package
- Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Power Folding Rear Seats
- Power Rear Headrests

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
180 Amp Alternator
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Engine: 2.0L 16V DI I4 Turbocharged/Supercharged
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,490 kgs
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Geartronic -inc: start/stop and adaptive shift
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Rocker Panel Extensions
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Metal-Look Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Security System
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Mobile hotspot internet access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents
Sport Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front R-Design Sport Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver seat memory, mechanical cushion extension and 4-way power lumbar support
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

