2018 Volvo XC90

AND this is also a CERTIFIED UNIT meaning special low finance rates and the 6 year 160,000 km factory warranty from in service date are included! Yes, included!
So, we have the low finance and warranty discussed. Have you heard about the legendary safety record of the XC90 since introduced back in 2003? Google it if you care about safety.
Have you wondered what features this XC90 has? Well, for winter we have heated steering wheel-heated windshield-heated front and rear seats. For summer we have panoramic roof, multi zone climate control and the front seats are cooled too! There is a 12 inch driver's display screen so in the winter you can use the Navigation to find a beach somewhere south. Third row seating, power tailgate, lane departure warning, the list goes on.
Last 2018 Certified for this year, so please come down soon.
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:
3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
