2018 Volvo XC90

39,508 KM

Details Description Features

$55,899

+ tax & licensing
$55,899

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

2018 Volvo XC90

2018 Volvo XC90

Inscription

2018 Volvo XC90

Inscription

Location

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$55,899

+ taxes & licensing

39,508KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6701684
  • Stock #: F3U2G6
  • VIN: YV4A22PL3J1201734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3U2G6
  • Mileage 39,508 KM

Vehicle Description

Convenience Package

- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
- 12V Power Outlet in Cargo Area
- Grocery Bag Holder
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control

Vision Package
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert

Climate Package with Heated Windshield

- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Windshield
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Heated Steering Wheel

At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Winnipeg Volvo

Winnipeg Volvo

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

