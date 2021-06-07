Menu
2018 Volvo XC90

29,062 KM

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2018 Volvo XC90

2018 Volvo XC90

Inscription Climate! Apple Carplay!

2018 Volvo XC90

Inscription Climate! Apple Carplay!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,062KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7266647
  • Stock #: F428XP
  • VIN: YV4A22PL0J1332894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Denim Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Maroon Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,062 KM

Vehicle Description

At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
BLIS Blind Spot
City Safety and Cross Traffic Alert

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

