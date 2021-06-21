Menu
2018 Volvo XC90

49,263 KM

Details Description Features

$56,899

+ tax & licensing
$56,899

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2018 Volvo XC90

2018 Volvo XC90

R-Design 22's! Tons of content!

2018 Volvo XC90

R-Design 22's! Tons of content!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$56,899

+ taxes & licensing

49,263KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7386896
  Stock #: F43K32
  VIN: YV4A22PM6J1208895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Savile Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,263 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded with vision, climate and convenience packages! We don't come across R-Designs often! Come see it while it is still here.
Vision Package
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert

Climate Package with Heated Windshield
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Heated Windshield
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel

Convenience Package
- Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
- 12V Power Outlet in Cargo Area
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Grocery Bag Holder
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

