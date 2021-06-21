2018 Volvo XC90

$56,899 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 2 6 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7386896

7386896 Stock #: F43K32

F43K32 VIN: YV4A22PM6J1208895

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Savile Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 49,263 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Temporary spare tire Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Powertrain All Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.