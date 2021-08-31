Menu
2018 Volvo XC90

39,900 KM

Details Description Features

$54,887

+ tax & licensing
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Inscription Local! Lease Return!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

39,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7689133
  • Stock #: F475VK
  • VIN: YV4A22PL2J1337661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Denim Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour AMBER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,900 KM

Vehicle Description

New brakes all around on this beautiful XC90! Real nice lease return with an amazing color combination!
Convenience Package
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- 12V Power Outlet in Cargo Area
- Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- Grocery Bag Holder
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear

Vision Package
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert

Climate Package
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Heated Rear Seats
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Cargo shade
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-3rd Row
Seat-Memory
Seat(s)-Cooled Front
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

