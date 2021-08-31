2018 Volvo XC90

$49,887 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 1 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7755288

7755288 Stock #: F4849T

F4849T VIN: YV4A22PK2J1351048

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Osmium Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F4849T

Mileage 37,161 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Convenience Floor mats Interior Engine Immobilizer Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Comfort Cargo shade Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger Additional Features Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Seat-3rd Row Seat-Memory Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

