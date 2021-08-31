Menu
2018 Volvo XC90

37,161 KM

Details Description Features

$49,887

+ tax & licensing
$49,887

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2018 Volvo XC90

2018 Volvo XC90

Momentum 7 Pass! Climate & Vision

2018 Volvo XC90

Momentum 7 Pass! Climate & Vision

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$49,887

+ taxes & licensing

37,161KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7755288
  • Stock #: F4849T
  • VIN: YV4A22PK2J1351048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F4849T
  • Mileage 37,161 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY RELIABILITY DEPENDABILITY are just a few words that describe our Volvo XC90. Don't miss out on this one! Local! One Owner!

Climate Package
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Wiper Blades

Convenience Package
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- 12V Power Outlet in Cargo Area
- Grocery Bag Holder
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)

Vision Package
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert

Mometum Plus Package
- 20" 5-Double Spoke Matte Tech Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
- 12.3" Driver Display
- Interior High-Level Illumination


At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Cargo shade
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-3rd Row
Seat-Memory
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

