2018 Volvo XC90

80,711 KM

Details Description Features

$47,799

+ tax & licensing
$47,799

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2018 Volvo XC90

2018 Volvo XC90

Inscription Clean CarFax! Local!

2018 Volvo XC90

Inscription Clean CarFax! Local!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$47,799

+ taxes & licensing

80,711KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7861308
  • Stock #: F48KGR
  • VIN: YV4A22PL0J1381786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Savile Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F48KGR
  • Mileage 80,711 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Inscription XC90 here with Convenience, Vision AND Climate Package.
Vision Package
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert

Climate Package
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Heated Steering Wheel

Convenience Package
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
- Grocery Bag Holder
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- 12V Power Outlet in Cargo Area

- Protection Package
- Dark Flame Birch Inlays
- Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
1 Skid Plate
210 Amp Alternator
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.33 Axle Ratio
1724# Maximum Payload
Engine: 2.0L 16V I4 Supercharged Turbo
GVWR: 2750 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather Door Trim Insert
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Fixed Bucket Bucket Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power front seats w/power lumbar, power cushion extension, power side support and driver and passenger seat memory
Rear Parking Sensors
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Audio Theft Deterrent
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Cargo shade
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-3rd Row
Seat-Memory
Seat(s)-Cooled Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

