2018 Volvo XC90

7861308 Stock #: F48KGR

F48KGR VIN: YV4A22PL0J1381786

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Savile Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,711 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 71 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 1 Skid Plate 210 Amp Alternator 80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.33 Axle Ratio 1724# Maximum Payload Engine: 2.0L 16V I4 Supercharged Turbo GVWR: 2750 kgs Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Chrome Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Leather Door Trim Insert Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 12-Way Driver Seat 12-Way Passenger Seat Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Fixed Bucket Bucket Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints Digital/Analog Appearance Heated & Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power front seats w/power lumbar, power cushion extension, power side support and driver and passenger seat memory Safety Rear Parking Sensors Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams CITY SAFETY Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Power Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Audio Theft Deterrent Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Comfort Cargo shade Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger Additional Features Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Seat-3rd Row Seat-Memory Seat(s)-Cooled Front

