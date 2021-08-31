2018 Volvo XC90

Listing ID: 7861308 Stock #: F48KGR VIN: YV4A22PL0J1381786
Exterior Colour
Savile Grey Metallic
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Stock #
F48KGR
Mileage
80,711 KM
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L 16V I4 Supercharged Turbo
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Illuminated locking glove box
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Fixed Bucket Bucket Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power front seats w/power lumbar, power cushion extension, power side support and driver and passenger seat memory
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Seating
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Additional Features
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
