2018 Volvo XC90

$53,994 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7950389

7950389 Stock #: F4AW8X

F4AW8X VIN: YV4A22PM0J1213249

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 69,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 71 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 1 Skid Plate 210 Amp Alternator 80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.33 Axle Ratio 1724# Maximum Payload Engine: 2.0L 16V I4 Supercharged Turbo GVWR: 2750 kgs Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Metal-Look Side Windows Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents Passenger Seat Fixed Bucket Bucket Simulated Suede/Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints Heated Front R-Design Sport Seats -inc: 10-way power front seats w/power lumbar, power cushion extension and driver and passenger seat memory Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams CITY SAFETY Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Power Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Sunroof Seating Memory Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Audio Theft Deterrent Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.