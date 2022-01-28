$53,994+ tax & licensing
204-452-0756
2018 Volvo XC90
R-Design 22's! Bowers! Heads-Up!
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
$53,994
- Listing ID: 8226693
- Stock #: F4C2UE
- VIN: YV4A22PM4J1338514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Local lease return with all the goodies! 2 New tires on this one!
Convenience Package
- Grocery Bag Holder
- Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- 12V Power Outlet in Cargo Area
Climate Package
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats
- Leather Package
- Rear Side Door Sun Curtains
- Tailored Dashboard & Upper Door Panels
- Charcoal Leather R-Design Seats w/ Charcoal Interior
Vision Package
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
- 22" 5-Double Spoke, Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
- Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- Protection Package
- 4-Corner Air Suspension w/ Four-C Active Chassis
- Bumper Cover
- Carbon Fiber Inlays
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Vehicle Features
