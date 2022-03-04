$64,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Volvo XC90
Inscription T8 Hybrid! Loaded!
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-0756
$64,888
- Stock #: F4HVE2
- VIN: YV4BR0PL7J1381000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Denim Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Maroon Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 42,877 KM
Vehicle Description
The pride of ownership really shows on this PHEV XC90!
Vision Package
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- 360° Surround View Camera
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
Convenience Package
- Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Grocery Bag Holder
- Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- 12V Power Outlet in Cargo Area
Climate Package
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Heated Steering Wheel
- 4-Corner Air Suspension w/ Four-C Active Chassis
- Dark Flame Birch Inlays
- Trailer Hitch
- 21" 8-Spoke, Silver Bright Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Vehicle Features
