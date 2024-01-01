Menu
2019 Acura MDX A-Spec AWD|Carplay/7 Seats/Remote Start/0 Accident

TECH SAWD| 2 way Factory Remote Start, Sunroof, Heated Power Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, ELS Premium Audio, Blind Spot Monitor/Lane Assist, Forward Collison Warning, Carplay/Android Auto, Rear Camera, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, LEDs, Well Serviced, No Accidents

2019 Acura MDX

70,485 KM

Details Description Features

$36,991

+ tax & licensing
2019 Acura MDX

A-Spec AWD|Carplay/7 Seats/Remote Start/0 Accident

2019 Acura MDX

A-Spec AWD|Carplay/7 Seats/Remote Start/0 Accident

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,485KM
VIN 5J8YD4H04KL803710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 803710
  • Mileage 70,485 KM

Vehicle Description

TECH SAWD| 2 way Factory Remote Start, Sunroof, Heated Power Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, ELS Premium Audio, Blind Spot Monitor/Lane Assist, Forward Collison Warning, Carplay/Android Auto, Rear Camera, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, LEDs, Well Serviced, No Accidents

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

