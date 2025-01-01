Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2019 Acura MDX

107,624 KM

Details Description Features

$36,555

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Acura MDX

A-Spec Leather | 7 Passenger | Power Tailgate

12931865

2019 Acura MDX

A-Spec Leather | 7 Passenger | Power Tailgate

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$36,555

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,624KM
VIN 5J8YD4H0XKL803940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,624 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable driver's and front passenger's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters
Integrated Dynamic System (IDS) and hill start assist
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

$36,555

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2019 Acura MDX