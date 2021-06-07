2019 Acura MDX

$45,900 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 8 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7311374

7311374 Stock #: F4342K

F4342K VIN: 5J8YD4H80KL803225

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 49,874 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS 3RD ROW SEATING Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor Integrated Dynamic System (IDS) and hill start assist

