2019 Acura MDX

49,874 KM

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2019 Acura MDX

2019 Acura MDX

Elite

2019 Acura MDX

Elite

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

49,874KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7311374
  Stock #: F4342K
  VIN: 5J8YD4H80KL803225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,874 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters
Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Integrated Dynamic System (IDS) and hill start assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

