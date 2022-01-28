$48,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Acura MDX
Tech | Navigation | Heated Steering Wheel | Low KM
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
$48,500
- Listing ID: 8254907
- Stock #: 259010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 26,412 KM
Vehicle Description
Low KM, 7 passenger and lots of features? Yes! This 1 owner 2019 Acura MDX with Super Handling All-Wheel Drive just arrived in popular Tech Package with lots of factory warranty remaining plus great features such as: heated leather seating, sunroof, heated steering wheel, remote starter, navigation, power tailgate, adaptive cruise w/forward collision warning, lane departure, blind spot monitoring and so much more!
Vehicle Features
