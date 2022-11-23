2019 Acura MDX

Sale $43,992 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 1 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9379921

9379921 Stock #: F4TFJK

F4TFJK VIN: 5J8YD4H41KL800279

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White diamond pearl

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 54,105 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 4.33 Axle Ratio Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 76-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 73.8 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 3.5L SOHC i-VTEC V6 -inc: Direct injection Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters, Integrated Dynamic System (IDS) and hill start assist GVWR: 2,575 kgs (5,677 lbs) Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Navigation System Rear View Camera Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Leather Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents AcuraLink Assist Tracker System Analog Appearance Heated Front Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable driver's and front passenger's seat w/4-way power lumbar support 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Smart Slide Power Fore/Aft Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Locks Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Leather Interior Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 10 Speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Chrome bodyside insert Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Tires: P245/50R20 102H Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Auxiliary input jack ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Lane Keeping Assist System Lane Keeping Assist AcuraLink Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Parking Aid Sensor Dual Shift Mode Transmission Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Siri Eyes Free compatibility Lane Keeping Assist System Lane Departure Warning Driver Side Adjustable Seat Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Audio System -inc: AM/FM/XM/MP3/WMA Hard Disc Drive (HDD) media storage SMS text message

