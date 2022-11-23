$43,992+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-261-3490
2019 Acura MDX
SH Tech PKG | AWD | Nav | Apple CarPlay | Lane keeping assist
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
$43,992
- Listing ID: 9379921
- Stock #: F4TFJK
- VIN: 5J8YD4H41KL800279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 54,105 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Odometer is 6046 kilometers below market average!
Key Features
- AWD
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Leather
- 12-Way Power Front Seats
- 10 Speakers
- Navigation System
- Power Liftgate
- Power memory driver seat
- Power moonroof
- Acura/ELS Surround Premium Audio System
- Steering wheel memory
Safety Features
- Backup Camera
- Cross Traffic Monitor system
- Forward Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report
At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
