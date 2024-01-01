$37,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Acura RDX
Tech AWD | Heated Steering Wheel | Nav | Moonroof
Location
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-831-5005
$37,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # WC24021
- Mileage 62,798 KM
Vehicle Description
** LOCAL TRADE | LOW KM's! ** 2019 Acura RDX AWD Tech with only 63,000kms ** POWER ADJUSTABLE DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | POWER PANORMAIC MOONROOF | POWER TAILGATE | FACTORY REMOTE STARTER | REVERSE CAMERA | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | LANE KEEPING ASSIST WITH BLINDPOT MONITORING | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH BUTTON START | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | MEMORY SEATING | PREMIUM ELS AUDIO SYSTEM
Welcome to West Coast Auto & RV - Proudly offering one of Winnipegs Largest selections of Pre-Owned vehicles and winner of AutoTraders Best Priced Dealer Award 4 consecutive years in 2020 | 2021 | 2022 and 2023! All Pre-Owned vehicles are completely safety-certified, come with a free Carfax history report and are also backed by a 3-Month Warranty at no charge!
This vehicle is eligible for extended warranty programs, competitive financing, and can be purchased from anywhere across Canada. Looking to trade a vehicle? Contact a Sales Associate today to complete a complimentary appraisal either in store or from the comfort of your own home!
Check out our 4.8 Star Rating on Google and discover why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast Auto & RV. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your test drive today!
DP#0038
