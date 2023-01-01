$42,990+ tax & licensing
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Honda West
204-888-2277
2019 Acura RDX
A-Spec Consignment | Red Interior | Bluetooth | Heated Seats
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
204-888-2277
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing
79,950KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9543634
- Stock #: F4XAYR
- VIN: 5J8TC2H66KL800815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 79,950 KM
Vehicle Description
** Consignment **
- All-Wheel-Drive
- Red Interior
- Navi
- Bluetooth
- Body Coloured Front Lip
- Heated Seats Bluetooth
Dealer permit #5266
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.17 axle ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
GVWR: 2,280 kgs (5,027 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC 4-Cylinder i-VTEC -inc: Turbocharged and direct injection
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle-shifters and grade logic control
64.7 L Fuel Tank
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Bodyside Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels w/Grey Accents
Wheels: 20" Aluminum-Alloy
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Underbody
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P255/45R20 101V AS
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Multi Zone Auto-Climate Control Air Conditioning w/Gps Linked
AcuraLink Assist Tracker System
Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Alcantara Simulated Suede Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Leatherette/Aluminum Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustment driver's and front passenger's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, 4-way adjustable headrest and remote-linked 2-position memory system for driver's seat and side mirrors
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Clock
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio Sys. -inc: Windows Media audio playback capability, 16 speakers, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth streaming audio, AcuraLink subscription services, HD Radio ready, Siri Eyes Free c...
712w Premium Amplifier
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Nappa leather seat trim
LIFT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Lane Keeping Assist System Lane Departure Warning
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
