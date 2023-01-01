2019 Acura RDX

$42,990 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 9 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9543634

9543634 Stock #: F4XAYR

F4XAYR VIN: 5J8TC2H66KL800815

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White diamond pearl

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 79,950 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Hill Descent Control Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 4.17 axle ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature GVWR: 2,280 kgs (5,027 lbs) Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC 4-Cylinder i-VTEC -inc: Turbocharged and direct injection Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle-shifters and grade logic control 64.7 L Fuel Tank Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Black Side Windows Trim Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Black Bodyside Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Wheels w/Grey Accents Wheels: 20" Aluminum-Alloy Compact Spare Tire Mounted Underbody Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Tires: P255/45R20 101V AS Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Multi Zone Auto-Climate Control Air Conditioning w/Gps Linked AcuraLink Assist Tracker System Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Digital/Analog Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Alcantara Simulated Suede Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Leatherette/Aluminum Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustment driver's and front passenger's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, 4-way adjustable headrest and remote-linked 2-position memory system for driver's seat and side mirrors Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Integrated roof antenna aux audio input jack digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio Sys. -inc: Windows Media audio playback capability, 16 speakers, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth streaming audio, AcuraLink subscription services, HD Radio ready, Siri Eyes Free c... 712w Premium Amplifier Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Nappa leather seat trim LIFT Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter recline 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Radio Data System and External Memory Control Lane Keeping Assist System Lane Departure Warning In-Dash Mounted Single CD Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2) 7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

