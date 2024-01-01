Menu
Account
Sign In
Tech| Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Blind Spot Monitor/Lane Assist, Forward Collison Warning, Carplay, Rear Camera, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise, Remote Starter, Bluetooth, LEDs, No Accidents!

2019 Acura TLX

50,821 KM

Details Description Features

$30,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Acura TLX

SH-AWD Tech| Leather/Carplay/No Accidents/Mint!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Acura TLX

SH-AWD Tech| Leather/Carplay/No Accidents/Mint!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  1. 11488109
  2. 11488109
  3. 11488109
Contact Seller

$30,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,821KM
VIN 19UUB3F55KA802669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 802669
  • Mileage 50,821 KM

Vehicle Description

Tech| Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Blind Spot Monitor/Lane Assist, Forward Collison Warning, Carplay, Rear Camera, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise, Remote Starter, Bluetooth, LEDs, No Accidents!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

Used 2015 Scion FR-S Manual| 6 Speed, Bluetooth, Rear Cam, No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Scion FR-S Manual| 6 Speed, Bluetooth, Rear Cam, No Accidents 77,231 KM $19,991 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Acura TLX SH-AWD Tech| Leather/Carplay/No Accidents/Mint! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Acura TLX SH-AWD Tech| Leather/Carplay/No Accidents/Mint! 50,821 KM $30,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0 Technik| Quattro S-Line Leather, Clean Title! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Audi Q5 2.0 Technik| Quattro S-Line Leather, Clean Title! 63,611 KM $27,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Store on Main

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

Contact Seller
2019 Acura TLX