2019 Audi A4
Sedan Technik Exclusive Colour Combo
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
$38,457
- Listing ID: 9895952
- Stock #: F528P4
- VIN: WAUCNAF41KA007936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gotland Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Nougat Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 28,718 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, Accident Free, Low Mileage Trade in rare Gotland Green Metallic with Nougat Brown Leather!
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Virtual Cockpit
- 360 Camera
- Navi
- quattro AWD
- Leather
- Sunroof
- Back Up Camera
- 3 Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Auto Headlights
- Bang & Olufsen Sound
- Blind Spot
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
