2019 Audi A4

$38,457 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 7 1 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9895952

9895952 Stock #: F528P4

F528P4 VIN: WAUCNAF41KA007936

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gotland Green Metallic

Interior Colour Nougat Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 28,718 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Cornering Lights CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Compass Trip Computer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Illuminated Front Cupholder Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Digital/Analog Appearance Immobilizer III Immobilizer Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player aux audio input jack Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Radio w/Seek-Scan Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Glove Box Mounted Single Remote CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System 755w Premium Amplifier Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 58 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 248 HP Full-Time All-Wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Audi pre sense basic Audi side assist Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Rear Additional Features Speed Compensated Volume Control Front And Rear Fog Lamps Voice Activation and Radio Data System Glove Box Mounted Single Remote CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.