2019 Audi A4

28,718 KM

Details Description Features

$38,457

+ tax & licensing
$38,457

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2019 Audi A4

2019 Audi A4

Sedan Technik Exclusive Colour Combo

2019 Audi A4

Sedan Technik Exclusive Colour Combo

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$38,457

+ taxes & licensing

28,718KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9895952
  • Stock #: F528P4
  • VIN: WAUCNAF41KA007936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gotland Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Nougat Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,718 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, Accident Free, Low Mileage Trade in rare Gotland Green Metallic with Nougat Brown Leather!
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Virtual Cockpit
- 360 Camera
- Navi
- quattro AWD
- Leather
- Sunroof
- Back Up Camera
- 3 Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Auto Headlights
- Bang & Olufsen Sound
- Blind Spot
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Cornering Lights
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Immobilizer III Immobilizer

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Glove Box Mounted Single Remote CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
755w Premium Amplifier

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
58 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 248 HP
Full-Time All-Wheel

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense basic
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Glove Box Mounted Single Remote CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

