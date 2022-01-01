+ taxes & licensing
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
Low KM and loaded! This stylish 2019 Audi A5 Sportback with Quattro All-Wheel Drive that just arrived from Audi Canada in top of the line Technik trim! This 1 owner A5 offers a very long list of features including: heated leather seating w/driver memory, a huge sunroof, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, foot activated power tailgate and more. Plus as an added bonus, this Brilliant Black Sportback includes the optional flat bottomed steering wheel and S-Line Sport Package w/Sport Suspension and 19 Inch Rims!
