2019 Audi A5 Sportback

14,992 KM

Details

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

Technik w/S-Line Sport Package

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

Technik w/S-Line Sport Package

Location

14,992KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8126992
  • Stock #: 257930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,992 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KM and loaded! This stylish 2019 Audi A5 Sportback with Quattro All-Wheel Drive that just arrived from Audi Canada in top of the line Technik trim! This 1 owner A5 offers a very long list of features including: heated leather seating w/driver memory, a huge sunroof, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, foot activated power tailgate and more. Plus as an added bonus, this Brilliant Black Sportback includes the optional flat bottomed steering wheel and S-Line Sport Package w/Sport Suspension and 19 Inch Rims!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
Requires Subscription
IBIS WHITE
S LINE SPORT PACKAGE -inc: S line interior badges S line Exterior Badging Stainless Steel Pedals Black Headliner Brushed Aluminum Inlays Sport Suspension S line Stainless Steel Door Sills S line Exterior Design Front Sport Seats power lumbar ...
Flat bottom steering wheel
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

