485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
Save over $17,000 including tax from new on this ultra low KM 2019 Audi A6 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive in top of the line Technik trim! This luxurious sport sedan has lots of factory warranty remaining plus a long list of standard features including: heated and ventilated leather seating, sunroof, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, head up display, heated rear seats, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, 360 degree top view camera system and much more!As an added bonus, this rare find includes the following extra options: * S-Line Sport Package ($1600) * Adaptive Air Suspension ($2400) * 21" Upgraded Sport Rims ($1600) * Black Optics Package ($1500) * Phonebox Wireless Charging ($350)Financing rates available as low as 0.9% and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!
