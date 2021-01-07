+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
Save over $20,000 from new on this ultra low KM 2019 Audi A7 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive in top of the line Technik trim! With under 7,000km, this 1 owner, luxurious sedan has lots of factory warranty remaining plus a long list of standard features including: heated and ventilated leather seating, panoramic sunroof, Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit w/navigation, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, 360 degree camera system, Head Up Display and more!Plus as an added bonus, this rare find also includes the following extra options: * S-Line Sport Package ($1800) * Black Optics Package ($1500) * Individual Contour Seat Package w/Massaging Sport Seats ($3600) * Phonebox Wireless Charging ($350)0.9% financing available and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!
