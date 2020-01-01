Menu
2019 Audi A8

L w/Driver Assistance Package *LOCAL TRADE*

2019 Audi A8

L w/Driver Assistance Package *LOCAL TRADE*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$80,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,001KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4429542
  • Stock #: 204531
  • VIN: WAU8DAF8XKN016476
Exterior Colour
Savana Beige Metallic
Interior Colour
Saiga Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Rates available as low as 0.9% and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!Listen to opportunity knocking: save thousands on this virtually brand new 2019 Audi A8L with lots of factory warranty remaining plus a long list of options including: 20" bi-color rims, Driver Assistance Package, Phonebox Wireless Charging and so much more!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Dual Moonroof
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

