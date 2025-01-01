Menu
2019 Audi Q3 Technik S-Line – | No Accidents | Great Condition Key Features: Quattro All-Wheel Drive S-Line Package, Sport wheel, Sport Seats Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio Digital Cockpit, Navigation, Drive Select Modes Rearview Camera, Front & Rear Parking Sensors LED Headlights, Power Tailgate No Accidents, Clean Title, Well Maintained Sporty, Sophisticated, and All-Weather Ready: The Q3 delivers Audi's signature blend of performance and refinement. With Quattro AWD, sleek S-Line details, and smart interior tech, it's a luxury compact SUV that punches well above its size. Clean History, Well Cared for: Off-lease and accident-free, this Q3 has been well cared for, and it shows. It's a great example of what a pre-owned premium SUV should look like—stylish, practical, and fully loaded. Our Take: Sharp, agile, and loaded with features, this Q3 Technik is perfect for anyone looking for upscale utility without going full-size. A strong daily driver that still turns heads.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 79874
  • Mileage 79,821 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Audi Q3 Technik S-Line – | No Accidents | Great Condition
Key Features:
Quattro All-Wheel Drive
S-Line Package, Sport wheel, Sport Seats
Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio
Digital Cockpit, Navigation, Drive Select Modes
Rearview Camera, Front & Rear Parking Sensors
LED Headlights, Power Tailgate
No Accidents, Clean Title, Well Maintained


Sporty, Sophisticated, and All-Weather Ready:
The Q3 delivers Audi’s signature blend of performance and refinement. With Quattro AWD, sleek S-Line details, and smart interior tech, it’s a luxury compact SUV that punches well above its size.


Clean History, Well Cared for:
Off-lease and accident-free, this Q3 has been well cared for, and it shows. It’s a great example of what a pre-owned premium SUV should look like—stylish, practical, and fully loaded.


Our Take:
Sharp, agile, and loaded with features, this Q3 Technik is perfect for anyone looking for upscale utility without going full-size. A strong daily driver that still turns heads.


We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Audi Q3