+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
+ taxes & licensing
It's easy to see why the Q5 is one of the best selling SUV's in it's class! This 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2019 Audi Q5 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive just arrived on trade in popular Progressiv trim! You get a long list of options including: heated leather seating w/driver memory, a huge panoramic sunroof, navigation, rear view camera system, heated steering wheel, power tailgate and much more!Plus as an added bonus, this rare find includes the optional LED Headlights ($900), the gorgeous Virtual Cockpit ($500), S-Line Black Package ($2850) and the Driver Assistance Package w/Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Top View 360 Degree Camera System ($1500).Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 0.9% available and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8