2019 Audi Q5

30,566 KM

Details Description Features

$49,500

+ tax & licensing
Progressiv w/S-Line Black Package & Driver Assist Package *Local Trade*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

$49,500

+ taxes & licensing

30,566KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7971605
  • Stock #: 257320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,566 KM

Vehicle Description

It's easy to see why the Q5 is one of the best selling SUV's in it's class! This 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2019 Audi Q5 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive just arrived on trade in popular Progressiv trim! You get a long list of options including: heated leather seating w/driver memory, a huge panoramic sunroof, navigation, rear view camera system, heated steering wheel, power tailgate and much more!Plus as an added bonus, this rare find includes the optional LED Headlights ($900), the gorgeous Virtual Cockpit ($500), S-Line Black Package ($2850) and the Driver Assistance Package w/Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Top View 360 Degree Camera System ($1500).Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 0.9% available and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Audi Virtual Cockpit
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
Requires Subscription
NAVARRA BLUE METALLIC
DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Audi Side Assist Rear Cross Traffic Alert Audi Pre Sense Rear Exit Warning System Top View Camera
LED HEADLIGHTS W/HIGH-BEAM ASSIST
S LINE BLACK PACKAGE -inc: black optics (grille & window surround) piano black inlays black side mirrors S line exterior S line interior and exterior badging S line rear spoiler Black Roof Rails Black Headliner Wheels: 8.0J x 20" 5-Arm Rotor D...
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

