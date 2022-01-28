$50,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q5
Technik | Comfort Interior | Head Up Display | Local Trade
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$50,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8254914
- Stock #: 259920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonlight Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Nougat Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,277 KM
Vehicle Description
It's easy to see why the Q5 is one of the best selling SUV's in it's class! This 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2019 Audi Q5 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive just arrived on trade in top of the line Technik trim! You get a long list of options including: heated leather seating w/driver memory, a huge panoramic sunroof, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, top view 360 degree camera system, heated steering wheel, foot activated power tailgate, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system and much more.Plus as an added bonus, this beautiful Moonlight Blue Metallic SUV includes the following extra options: * Gloss Black 19 Inch rims ($900) * Head Up Display ($1100) * Comfort Interior w/Ventilated Sport Seats ($1650)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 0.9% available and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!
Vehicle Features
