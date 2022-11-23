Menu
2019 Audi Q7

62,318 KM

Details Description Features

$59,750

+ tax & licensing
$59,750

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2019 Audi Q7

2019 Audi Q7

Technik | Dynamic Ride Package | Bang & Olufsen

2019 Audi Q7

Technik | Dynamic Ride Package | Bang & Olufsen

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$59,750

+ taxes & licensing

62,318KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9419509
  Stock #: 263560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 62,318 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to move 7 people and all their gear? Your family will love riding in style in this 2019 Audi Q7 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive that just arrived on trade in top of the line Technik trim with the super rare Special Edition Package! This locally owned & serviced SUV offers a very long list of standard features in this 7 passenger SUV including: heated and ventilated leather seating w/driver memory, a huge panoramic sunroof, top view 360 degree camera system, foot activated power tailgate, heated rear seats, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, blind spot monitoring and lane departure system and so much more! Plus as an added bonus, this eye catching Special Edition Glacier White Metallic SUV includes the following extra options: * Trailer Hitch w/7700lb towing capability ($550) * Wireless Charging ($350) * Black Optics Package ($700) * Driver Assistance Plus Package w/Active Lane Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control & Head Up Display ($3900) * Carbon Package w/Carbon Fiber Grille, Door Blades & Mirror Caps ($2750) * Dynamic Ride Package w/4 Wheel Steering & Adaptive Air Suspension ($3900) * Bang & Olufsen Advanced 3D Sound System ($5100) * Special Edition Package w/21 Inch Gloss Black Rims & Upgraded Diamond Stitched Sport Seats ($5990)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 6.99% and up to 7.59% available depending on model and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Supercharged
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Bang & Olufsen Advanced 3D Sound System
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
GLACIER WHITE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
BLACK VALCONA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
TRAILER HITCH (7 700LBS)
DYNAMIC RIDE PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Sport Air Suspension 4 Wheel Steering
DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Head Up Display High-Beam Assistant Traffic Sign Recognition Adaptive Cruise Control stop & go/traffic jam assist Audi Park Assist Audi Pre Sense Plus/Pre Sense City Camera and Distance Sensor Audi Active L...
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
2019 SPECIAL EDITION -inc: Audi Beam Rings (4 Doors) Front & Rear Universal Traffic Recorder Black Exhaust Tips

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

