$59,750+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
2019 Audi Q7
Technik | Dynamic Ride Package | Bang & Olufsen
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$59,750
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9419509
- Stock #: 263560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 62,318 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to move 7 people and all their gear? Your family will love riding in style in this 2019 Audi Q7 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive that just arrived on trade in top of the line Technik trim with the super rare Special Edition Package! This locally owned & serviced SUV offers a very long list of standard features in this 7 passenger SUV including: heated and ventilated leather seating w/driver memory, a huge panoramic sunroof, top view 360 degree camera system, foot activated power tailgate, heated rear seats, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, blind spot monitoring and lane departure system and so much more! Plus as an added bonus, this eye catching Special Edition Glacier White Metallic SUV includes the following extra options: * Trailer Hitch w/7700lb towing capability ($550) * Wireless Charging ($350) * Black Optics Package ($700) * Driver Assistance Plus Package w/Active Lane Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control & Head Up Display ($3900) * Carbon Package w/Carbon Fiber Grille, Door Blades & Mirror Caps ($2750) * Dynamic Ride Package w/4 Wheel Steering & Adaptive Air Suspension ($3900) * Bang & Olufsen Advanced 3D Sound System ($5100) * Special Edition Package w/21 Inch Gloss Black Rims & Upgraded Diamond Stitched Sport Seats ($5990)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 6.99% and up to 7.59% available depending on model and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!
