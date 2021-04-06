Menu
2019 Audi Q8

35,900 KM

$74,000

+ tax & licensing
$74,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q8

2019 Audi Q8

Progressiv w/Driver Assistance & S-Line *Low KM*

2019 Audi Q8

Progressiv w/Driver Assistance & S-Line *Low KM*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$74,000

+ taxes & licensing

35,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6846023
  • Stock #: 253940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,900 KM

Vehicle Description

You'll be the envy of your neighborhood in this 1 owner, low KM 2019 Audi Q8 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive in popular Progressiv trim! This gorgeous Navarra Blue SUV includes a long list of standard features such as: heated & ventilated leather seating w/driver memory, a huge panoramic sunroof, navigation, power tailgate, rear view camera and more!Plus as an added bonus, this rare find includes the following extra options: * S-Line Sport Package ($1000) * 21" Rims ($1000) * Wireless Charging ($350) * Trailer Hitch ($550) * Driver Assistance Package ($2150) * Chrome Delete Package ($750)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
WiFi Hotspot
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

