2019 Audi Q8
Technik | S-Line Sport Package | Full Leather Package
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,735 KM
Vehicle Description
This low KM 2019 Q8 is dressed to impress in beautiful Glacier White Metallic with Audi's Quattro All-Wheel Drive in top of the line Technik trim! Factory warranty remaining plus a long list of standard features including: heated and ventilated leather, a huge panoramic sunroof, power foot activated tailgate, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, premium Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, heated steering wheel and more!Plus as an added bonus, this Q8 includes the following options: * Full Leather Package ($850) * 21 Inch Rim Upgrade ($1000) * S-Line Sport Package ($1000)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 0.9% and up to 5.59% available depending on model and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!
