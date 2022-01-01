+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
+ taxes & licensing
Turn on the massaging diamond quilted leather seats, fire up the 349 horsepower 3.0L turbocharged V6 and get ready to go from 0-60mph in approximately 4.3 seconds! This owner, low KM 2019 Audi S4 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive just arrived from Audi Canada in top of the line Technik trim! Factory warranty remaining plus a long list of standard features including: heated massaging seats, sunroof, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, top view 360 degree camera system and power tailgate.As an added bonus, this rare find includes the following extra options: * Heated Steering Wheel * Red Brake Calipers ($500) * Carbon Fiber Inlays ($900) * Black Optics Package ($800) * Sport Differential ($1950)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 0.9% available and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8