2019 Audi S4

21,850 KM

$63,000

+ tax & licensing
Sedan Technik w/Sport Differential & Black Optics *Low KM*

Sedan Technik w/Sport Differential & Black Optics *Low KM*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

$63,000

+ taxes & licensing

21,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8098546
  • Stock #: 257400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Turn on the massaging diamond quilted leather seats, fire up the 349 horsepower 3.0L turbocharged V6 and get ready to go from 0-60mph in approximately 4.3 seconds! This owner, low KM 2019 Audi S4 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive just arrived from Audi Canada in top of the line Technik trim! Factory warranty remaining plus a long list of standard features including: heated massaging seats, sunroof, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, top view 360 degree camera system and power tailgate.As an added bonus, this rare find includes the following extra options: * Heated Steering Wheel * Red Brake Calipers ($500) * Carbon Fiber Inlays ($900) * Black Optics Package ($800) * Sport Differential ($1950)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 0.9% available and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Red brake calipers
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Carbon Atlas Inlays
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC
BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE -inc: Black Optics (Grille & Window Surrounds) Body-Coloured Side Mirrors
quattro w/Rear Sport Differential
MAGMA RED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: diamond stitching and S embossing
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
WHEELS: 8.5J X 19" 5-SPOKE CAVO DESIGN (STD)
HEATED STEERING WHEEL -inc: Deletes flat bottom

