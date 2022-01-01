2019 Audi S4

$63,000 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 8 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic

Interior Colour Magma Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 21,850 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Keyless Start Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Red brake calipers Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Seat-Massage Carbon Atlas Inlays Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE -inc: Black Optics (Grille & Window Surrounds) Body-Coloured Side Mirrors quattro w/Rear Sport Differential MAGMA RED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: diamond stitching and S embossing Aerial View Display System Front Collision Warning WHEELS: 8.5J X 19" 5-SPOKE CAVO DESIGN (STD) HEATED STEERING WHEEL -inc: Deletes flat bottom

