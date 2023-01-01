$39,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-7799
2019 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive Essentials | 19 Inch Wheel Pack
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$39,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10159989
- Stock #: F55TT7
- VIN: WBA5R7C56KFH04831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # F55TT7
- Mileage 21,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Lease Return!
- BMW Remote Engine Start
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- 19 Inch BMW Individual Wheel Package
- Comfort Access
- Lumbar Support
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
- Navigation
- Sunroof
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keep Assist
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Security
Safety
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.