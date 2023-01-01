$40,982+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive Enhanced | HUD
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$40,982
- Listing ID: 10401429
- Stock #: F58EV7
- VIN: WBA5R7C59KAJ85705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 24,505 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade, Accident Free!
- Head-Up Display
- Sirius XM Satellite Radio
- Wireless Charging
- Ambient Lighting
- Comfort Access
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Front Seats
- Remote Engine Start
- Parking Assistant Plus w/ 360 Surround Camera
- Motion Activated Trunk
- Wireless Apple Carplay
- Navigation
- Sunroof
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Warning w/ Emergency Braking
- Active Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
