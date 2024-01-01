Menu
Account
Sign In
Local, Highway Driven Trade in Excellent Condition and Loaded! - Heads Up Display HUD - BMW Remote Engine Start - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Kick Activated Power Trunk - Universal Garage Door Opener - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Comfort Access - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera - Wireless Charging - M Sport Package - M Aerodynamics Package - Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters - Sport Seats - 19 Inch M Sport Wheel Package - M Sport Suspension - M Leather Steering Wheel - Sunroof - Driving Assistant - Lane Departure Warning - Active Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking - LED Headlights - BMW Live Cockpit Professional Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2019 BMW 3 Series

152,026 KM

Details Description Features

$22,983

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive M SPORT | ENHANCED

Watch This Vehicle
12050548

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive M SPORT | ENHANCED

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

Contact Seller

$22,983

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,026KM
VIN WBA5R7C57KFH13229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Portimao Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour cognac
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 152,026 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, Highway Driven Trade in Excellent Condition and Loaded!
- Heads Up Display HUD
- BMW Remote Engine Start
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Comfort Access
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Wireless Charging
- M Sport Package
- M Aerodynamics Package
- Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
- Sport Seats
- 19 Inch M Sport Wheel Package
- M Sport Suspension
- M Leather Steering Wheel
- Sunroof
- Driving Assistant
- Lane Departure Warning
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- LED Headlights
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

Used 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i Enhanced | HUD | New Brakes for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i Enhanced | HUD | New Brakes 61,523 KM $36,772 + tax & lic
Used 2024 BMW X1 xDrive28i M Sport | Enhanced | HUD | H/K for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 BMW X1 xDrive28i M Sport | Enhanced | HUD | H/K 19,289 KM $53,981 + tax & lic
Used 2022 BMW X3 M40i Enhanced | Advanced Driver Assist | Remote Start for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 BMW X3 M40i Enhanced | Advanced Driver Assist | Remote Start 36,338 KM $58,742 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood BMW

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,983

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2019 BMW 3 Series