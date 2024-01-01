$22,983+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive M SPORT | ENHANCED
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$22,983
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Portimao Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour cognac
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 152,026 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, Highway Driven Trade in Excellent Condition and Loaded!
- Heads Up Display HUD
- BMW Remote Engine Start
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Wireless Charging
- M Sport Package
- M Aerodynamics Package
- Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
- Sport Seats
- 19 Inch M Sport Wheel Package
- M Sport Suspension
- M Leather Steering Wheel
- Sunroof
- Driving Assistant
- Lane Departure Warning
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- LED Headlights
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
