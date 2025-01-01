Menu
Account
Sign In
Local Trade with New Front Brakes! - Heads Up Display - Wireless Apple CarPlay - MyBMW Remote Engine Start - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk - Ambient Lighting Package - Parking Assistant Plus with360 Degree Surround View Camera - Wireless Device Charging - Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System - 19 Inch BMW Individual Upgraded Wheel Package - Sunroof - Driving Assistant - Active Blind Spot Detection - Active Lane Departure Assist - Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking - BMW Live Cockpit Professional Digital Dash - LED Headlights Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2019 BMW 3 Series

67,482 KM

Details Description Features

$33,442

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Enhanced | Harman/Kardon | HUD

Watch This Vehicle
13131584

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Enhanced | Harman/Kardon | HUD

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 13131584.755654921?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=32118
  2. 13131584
  3. 13131584
  4. 13131584
  5. 13131584
  6. 13131584
  7. 13131584
  8. 13131584
  9. 13131584
  10. 13131584
  11. 13131584
  12. 13131584
  13. 13131584
  14. 13131584
  15. 13131584
  16. 13131584
  17. 13131584
  18. 13131584
  19. 13131584
  20. 13131584
  21. 13131584
  22. 13131584
  23. 13131584
  24. 13131584
  25. 13131584
Contact Seller

$33,442

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,482KM
VIN WBA5R7C53KFH18637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,482 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade with New Front Brakes!
- Heads Up Display
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Parking Assistant Plus with360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Wireless Device Charging
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- 19 Inch BMW Individual Upgraded Wheel Package
- Sunroof
- Driving Assistant
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Active Lane Departure Assist
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional Digital Dash
- LED Headlights
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Additional Features

Driver memory
2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

Used 2023 BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport | Premium | Hitch | 360 Camera for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport | Premium | Hitch | 360 Camera 66,034 KM $60,981 + tax & lic
Used 2025 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Premium | M Sport Pro | Advanced Driver Assist for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Premium | M Sport Pro | Advanced Driver Assist 16,612 KM $64,416 + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive M Sport | Premium Package for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive M Sport | Premium Package 18,832 KM $50,432 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood BMW

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,442

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2019 BMW 3 Series