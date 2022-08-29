2019 BMW 3 Series

$44,982 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 6 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9020704

9020704 Stock #: F4P5AN

F4P5AN VIN: WBA5R7C54KFH19537

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black Non-Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4P5AN

Mileage 24,607 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer Navigation System Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Electric Seats w/Driver Memory Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets Smart Device Integration HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Black Front Windshield Trim Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Rear Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 59 L Fuel Tank 2.81 Axle Ratio Regenerative Alternator Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder Turbo Full-Time All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 10 Speakers HiFi Sound System 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio 205w Regular Amplifier Artti Real-Time Traffic Display Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Seat-Memory

