Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW 4 Series

45,448 KM

Details Description Features

$49,457

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,457

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2019 BMW 4 Series

2019 BMW 4 Series

440i xDrive M Performance! Enhanced!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW 4 Series

440i xDrive M Performance! Enhanced!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 8969011
  2. 8969011
  3. 8969011
  4. 8969011
  5. 8969011
  6. 8969011
  7. 8969011
  8. 8969011
  9. 8969011
  10. 8969011
  11. 8969011
  12. 8969011
  13. 8969011
  14. 8969011
  15. 8969011
  16. 8969011
  17. 8969011
  18. 8969011
  19. 8969011
  20. 8969011
  21. 8969011
  22. 8969011
  23. 8969011
  24. 8969011
  25. 8969011
Contact Seller

$49,457

+ taxes & licensing

45,448KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8969011
  • Stock #: F4EW23
  • VIN: WBA4W9C53KAF94348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F4EW23
  • Mileage 45,448 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free!
- Heads Up Display
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Comfort Access
- Adaptive LED Headlights
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Surround View
- Wireless Charging
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Speed Limit Information
- M Sport Brakes
- M Aerodynamics Package
- Sport Seats
- Sunroof
- Blind Spot
- Front Collision
- Lane Departure
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Backup Camera
- High Beam Assist
- Universal Garage Opener
- Sport Steering
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: P225/40R19 Fr & P255/35R19 Rr Perf RFT
Cruise Control
Sport Seats
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Collision Mitigation-Front
All Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
60 L Fuel Tank
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 3.0L TwinPower Turbo DOHC I-6 24V
2.81 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel
9 SPEAKERS
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HiFi Sound System
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Mirrors-Memory
Headlights-Automatic
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Roof-Sun/Moon
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Lane Departure Warning Lane Departure Warning
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wipers-Rain Sensing
Roof-Generic-Sun/Moon
Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals
Tire-Front-Performance
Tire-Rear-Performance
Mirrors-Power Folding

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

2017 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 82,495 KM
$28,982 + tax & lic
2020 BMW X3 xDrive30...
 4,503 KM
$54,488 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 40,788 KM
$34,457 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory