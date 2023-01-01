Menu
2019 BMW 5 Series

25,613 KM

Details Description Features

$50,982

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
540i xDrive Enhanced | Massage | Nappa Leather

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

25,613KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10159986
  • Stock #: F54TRB
  • VIN: WBAJE7C53KWW51268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour MOCHA
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,613 KM

Vehicle Description

Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
68 L Fuel Tank
2.93 axle ratio
Regenerative Alternator
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Engine: 3.0L 6 Cylinder
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Lumbar Support
PERIMETER ALARM
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Apple CarPlay Preparation
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Style Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

height adjustment
Fore/Aft Movement
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
10-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

