2019 BMW 5 Series

$50,982 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 , 6 1 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10159986

10159986 Stock #: F54TRB

F54TRB VIN: WBAJE7C53KWW51268

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic

Interior Colour MOCHA

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 25,613 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery 68 L Fuel Tank 2.93 axle ratio Regenerative Alternator Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddles Engine: 3.0L 6 Cylinder Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Metal-Look Side Windows Trim Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre Lumbar Support PERIMETER ALARM Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 5 12V DC Power Outlets Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Apple CarPlay Preparation Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Style Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna HiFi Sound System 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Additional Features height adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support Steering Wheel and Head Restraints 10-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline

