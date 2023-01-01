$43,981+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-7799
2019 BMW X3
xDrive30i Advanced Driver Assist | 360 Cam
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$43,981
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10229726
- Stock #: F55TPB
- VIN: 5UXTR9C51KLD96196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 16,596 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free, Ultra Low Mileage!
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Advanced Driver Assistance Package
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keep Assist
- Hands Free Self Driving
- Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
- Sport Seats
- LED Headlights with Cornering Function
- Parking Assistance Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Navigation
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Touchscreen
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.